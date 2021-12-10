Pets in parks: Karnataka HC mulls suo motu cognizance

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday indicated taking suo motu cognizance of the unregulated entry of pet dogs inside parks, especially the Cubbon Park, if authorities fail to take action.

Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi orally observed that such unrestricted entry of pet dogs inside the park affects other walkers.

The Chief Justice raised the issue while hearing advocates on various entry and exit points at Cubbon Park. “We would like to take up a suo motu petition on this. How are these dogs permitted in public places? There are so many dogs inside the park. It, in fact, affects morning walkers,” he noted.

“People who bring their dogs don’t even chain them. There is no restriction on their movement. How are these dogs permitted in public places? What restrictions are being taken for these pet dogs?” the Chief Justice said.

It was submitted on behalf of the bar even cattle are seen wandering on the city roads, especially in the Central Business District (CBD). A senior counsel recalled practices followed in the western countries when owners walk their dogs.

The Chief Justice also spoke of his visit to Europe and said owners should follow certain practices in taking care of their pets. He said owners in countries of Europe and elsewhere ensure cleanliness when their dog poops in public places.

The senior advocate informed the court about the difficulties motorists and the general public face due to stray cattle.

He said the stray cattle eat plastic products thrown on the roadside.

