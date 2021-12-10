Pets in parks: Karnataka HC mulls suo motu cognizance

Pets in parks: Karnataka HC mulls suo motu cognizance

Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi orally observed that such unrestricted entry of pet dogs inside the park affects other walkers

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 10 2021, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2021, 02:31 ist
Walkers with their pet dogs at Cubbon Park. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday indicated taking suo motu cognizance of the unregulated entry of pet dogs inside parks, especially the Cubbon Park, if authorities fail to take action.

Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi orally observed that such unrestricted entry of pet dogs inside the park affects other walkers.

The Chief Justice raised the issue while hearing advocates on various entry and exit points at Cubbon Park. “We would like to take up a suo motu petition on this. How are these dogs permitted in public places? There are so many dogs inside the park. It, in fact, affects morning walkers,” he noted.

“People who bring their dogs don’t even chain them. There is no restriction on their movement. How are these dogs permitted in public places? What restrictions are being taken for these pet dogs?” the Chief Justice said.

It was submitted on behalf of the bar even cattle are seen wandering on the city roads, especially in the Central Business District (CBD). A senior counsel recalled practices followed in the western countries when owners walk their dogs.

The Chief Justice also spoke of his visit to Europe and said owners should follow certain practices in taking care of their pets. He said owners in countries of Europe and elsewhere ensure cleanliness when their dog poops in public places.

The senior advocate informed the court about the difficulties motorists and the general public face due to stray cattle.

He said the stray cattle eat plastic products thrown on the roadside.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cubbon Park
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka High Court

What's Brewing

It's official! Katrina and Vicky are now married

It's official! Katrina and Vicky are now married

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

 