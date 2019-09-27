Phone tapping case: CBI officials raid Alok Kumar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided the residence of IPS officer Alok Kumar in connection with the controversial phone-tapping case, which had recently led to an uproar in the political establishment in the state.

A team of 20 officials searched the residence of Kumar, who is currently Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police, and his office on Nrupathunga Road in the city.

Several documents were seized by CBI sleuths during the raid that lasted from 7 am in the morning till 6 pm in the evening. CBI officials also recorded statements of Kumar to ascertain the chain of command behind the incident in which phones of several politicians were tapped.

The raids were the outcome of an FIR filed by the CBI in the third week of August following a request by the BJP government.

The phone-tapping incident came to light after an audio clip of an alleged conversation between Bhaskar Rao, currently serving as Bengaluru Police Commissioner, and a man identified as Faraz was leaked to the media after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed.

Soon after, JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath alleged that phones of several MLAs and officials had been tapped by the state government during the protracted drama that culminated in Kumaraswamy resigning as CM after he lost the trust vote.

Yediyurappa, who was sworn-in as CM, had ordered a probe into the case, following which Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil submitted an interim report, which blamed an IPS officer and a few junior

officials for the tapping incident.

Subsequently, the BJP government decided to hand over the case to the CBI. Before the CBI, the case was investigated by the Cyber Crime Police, who noted that “crucial and personal information of many political leaders and government servants” was likely leaked, infringing on their right to privacy.

Prior to searches on Alok Kumar, several individuals were questioned in connection with the case, sources added.