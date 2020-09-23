PIL in HC to stop kids from selling wares at traffic junctions

PIL in HC to stop kids from selling wares on roads

  Sep 23 2020
The High Court has ordered notices to the BBMP, the social welfare department, and others on a PIL petition about children selling toys, earbuds, flowers and other items at traffic junctions in Bengaluru. 

The petitioner, a Bengaluru-based NGO called Letzkit, stated that with traffic back on city roads, children have been pushed to market these products. Since almost all normal activities, including public transport, resumed on May 19, children are seen selling such products and begging on city roads, the petitioner stated, stressing that authorities need to take action to stop such activities. The NGO also urged the court to direct the authorities not to deny admission to children in the middle of the academic year. 

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka issued the notices on Tuesday. 

