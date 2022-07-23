Pillion rider killed as wood logs from overturned lorry fall on scooter

A 23-year-old pillion rider was killed after wood logs from an overturned lorry fell on him in western Bengaluru, Kamakshipalya traffic police said.

The freak accident occurred on the Nagarabhavi flyover around 5 am.

N Mukhesh returned to Bengaluru from his hometown of Tiruvannamalai and alighted at the Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Station around 4.30 am. His wife’s brother David, 26, picked him up. The duo set out for Mukhesh’s home in Laggere on a TVS Scooty (KA 41 C 8129).

Around the time they got onto the flyover, a lorry (AP 26 TA 4266) carrying wood logs and headed towards Nayandahalli moved into the Outer Ring Road. The lorry driver was evidently speeding as he lost control near Nagarabhavi. The lorry just turned turtle and the wood logs spilled into the flyover. Some of these logs fell on the two-wheeler, trapping both Mukhesh and David.

One dies on the spot

While Mukhesh died on the spot, David and another man named Shivu, 26, suffered injuries and were hospitalised.

Mukhesh worked as a labourer in the RMC Yard and got married just seven months ago, according to police.