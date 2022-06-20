PM inaugurates Centre for Brain Research at IISc in Bengaluru

PM inaugurates Centre for Brain Research in Bengaluru

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 20 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 15:12 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) which is situated in the premises of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The Prime Minister also participated in the stone-laying ceremony of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital.

The CBR has been created at a cost of Rs 280 crore and it will carry out vital research in rural Karnataka to provide appropriate, evidence-based public health interventions to delay the onset of dementia and slow down its progress.

The 832-bed not-for-profit Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital will be built at a cost of Rs 425 crore. This will integrate science, engineering and medicine on a single campus, taking full advantage of the century-old excellence of IISc in science and engineering.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Coal, Mining and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi were present on the occasion. Donors for the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital, Chris Gopalakrishnan couple, Bagchi and Parthasarathy family members were also in attendance.

Earlier, while on the way to IISc, Prime Minister Modi stopped his car and waved at thousands of party workers at Mekhri Circle. The crowd chanted slogans and were overjoyed as PM stepped out to wave at them.

Narendra Modi
Bengaluru
IISc
Karnataka
India News

