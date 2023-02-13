PM meets prominent Kannada personalities, cricketers in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty, former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad, along with some other noted personalities here.

According to sources, the meeting took place at a dinner meeting hosted at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday after Modi arrived here in the evening to participate in the inauguration of 14th edition of Aero India here on Monday.

The Karnataka BJP has tweeted a picture of Modi along with Yash, Shetty, late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and comedian Shraddha, popularly known as "Aiyyo Shraddha", among others.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi met Karnataka film stalwarts in Bengaluru. He discussed with them about culture, and the contributions they can make towards new India and the progress of Karnataka," Karnataka BJP tweeted along with the picture.

Also cricketers Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, businessmen Tarun Mehta, Co-founder & CEO Ather Energy and Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder of Zerodha among others attended the event.

According to sources, topics and issues ranging from Kannada, culture, cinema, theater, film industry, sports, sporting infrastructure, cricket, youth empowerment, talent, business, opportunities, among others came up for discussion.

"It was an honour to meet our Hon. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji yesterday at Rajbhavan, Bengaluru along with my cricketing colleagues. Will cherish our interaction. Thank you @PMOIndia," Kumble tweeted.

Venkatesh Prasad in a tweet said, "Was a pleasure meeting our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji yesterday with my cricketing colleagues at Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru. He discussed a variety of issues including sports infrastructure, Olympics and sporting culture in India."

"Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that’s my 'O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!’ look. Thank you @PMOIndia !" Shraddha tweeted.

Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’.

Terming his meeting with the PM as "amazing", Mehta in a tweet said, "He had deep insights into battery mfg, evolving energy supply chains & of course, EVs for India. No wonder India is leading the world in electrification of 2W and 3W. The focus does start from the top!"