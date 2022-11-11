Modi arrives in Bengaluru, to inaugurate KIA Terminal 2

PM Modi arrives in Bengaluru, to unveil Kempegowda's statue; inaugurate Airport's Terminal 2

Modi was received by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, CM Basavaraj Bommai and several of his cabinet colleagues

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 11 2022, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 09:31 ist
Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in the city where he would unveil the 108-feet tall bronze statue of city's founder 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda, and inaugurate Terminal 2 of the International Airport here, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

On arrival at HAL Airport here, Modi was received by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several of his cabinet colleagues, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa, party legislators and officials.

Read | PM Modi in Bengaluru live

Modi will first pay floral tributes to the statues of saint-poet Kanaka Dasa (on account of Kanaka Jayanti, his birth anniversary today), and Maharshi Valmiki at the Vidhana Soudha premises here. He will then leave for Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station, where he will flag off south India's first Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, and the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train.

The PM will later inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. This will be followed by unveiling of the statue of Kempegowda, which is the "first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city", as per World Book of Records. He will then address a public function.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Narendra Modi
Kempegowda International Airport
Vande Bharat

What's Brewing

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

DH Toon | What makes a PM?

Making memories

Making memories

Scorched Earth: Ukraine war takes heavy toll on climate

Scorched Earth: Ukraine war takes heavy toll on climate

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Vir Das B'luru show cancelled after Hindu orgs protest

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

 