PM Modi has packed schedule during Bengaluru visit today

Bommai said the PM will land in HAL airport and will arrive at the Legislators' Home to garland statues of Kanakadasa and Valmiki

  Nov 10 2022, 22:50 ist
  updated: Nov 11 2022, 04:57 ist
The newly asphalted road near Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Circle is decorated with BJP flags on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru on Friday. Credit: DH Photo/Kishor Kumar Bolar

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday described that it is a ‘divine coincidence’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unveiling the 108-foot-tall statue of prosperity of Kempegowda on the day of Kanakadasa Jayanti.

He was speaking to reporters after overseeing the arrangements for the ceremony at the Kempegowda International Airport here. 

Bommai said the government had planned to felicitate Ram Sutar, who had sculpted the Kempegowda statue beautifully.

“The sculptor was instrumental in designing statues of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel in Gujarat and Dr B R Ambedkar. He will be felicitated by Modi tomorrow,” the CM announced.

Also Read | PM Modi in Bengaluru on Friday; KIA fliers brace for 3-hour road chaos

He said the PM will land in HAL airport and will arrive at the Legislators' Home to garland statues of Kanakadasa and Valmiki.

“Then, he will head to Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station, where he will flag off two trains - Vande Bharat Express connecting Mysuru and Chennai and the Bharat Gaurav train between Bengaluru and Varanasi,” he said.

Later, the PM will inaugurate Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport, before unveiling the 108-feet-high statue of Kempegowda there. 

“PM Modi will address a public rally after unveiling the statue,” he said.

The second terminal of Bengaluru airport will benefit both domestic and international travellers. The new terminal has a capacity to handle 25 lakh passengers a year.  

