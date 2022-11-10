PM Modi has packed schedule during Bengaluru visit today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday described that it is a ‘divine coincidence’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unveiling the 108-foot-tall statue of prosperity of Kempegowda on the day of Kanakadasa Jayanti.

He was speaking to reporters after overseeing the arrangements for the ceremony at the Kempegowda International Airport here.

Bommai said the government had planned to felicitate Ram Sutar, who had sculpted the Kempegowda statue beautifully.

“The sculptor was instrumental in designing statues of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel in Gujarat and Dr B R Ambedkar. He will be felicitated by Modi tomorrow,” the CM announced.

He said the PM will land in HAL airport and will arrive at the Legislators' Home to garland statues of Kanakadasa and Valmiki.

“Then, he will head to Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station, where he will flag off two trains - Vande Bharat Express connecting Mysuru and Chennai and the Bharat Gaurav train between Bengaluru and Varanasi,” he said.

Later, the PM will inaugurate Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport, before unveiling the 108-feet-high statue of Kempegowda there.

“PM Modi will address a public rally after unveiling the statue,” he said.

The second terminal of Bengaluru airport will benefit both domestic and international travellers. The new terminal has a capacity to handle 25 lakh passengers a year.