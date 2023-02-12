PM Modi lands in Bengaluru to inaugurate Aero India-2023 on February 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 on February 13.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received the Prime Minister, who landed here in a special flight of the Air Force, at the HAL Airport.

"Warm welcome to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji to Karnataka. The PM will inaugurate Aero India-2023 in Bengaluru which will mesmerise the audience with sorties, aerobatic performances & mid-air formations. Our own Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will also be the centre of attraction," Bommai tweeted.

Modi will inaugurate the five-day event on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities' at the Yelahanka Air Force Station to showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.

According to an official statement, the focus of Aero India-2023 this time will be on putting on display indigenous equipment / technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision.

It said the biggest ever event till date is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries, the Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 Chief Executive Officers of global and Indian original equipment manufacturers.

As many as 809 defence companies, including Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, will showcase the advancement in niche technologies and growth in aerospace and defence sectors.

The major exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited, the statement read.

It added that about five lakh visitors are expected to attend the event in person and millions more will connect through television and internet.

"The event aims to promote export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). It will integrate domestic MSMEs and startups in global supply chain and attract foreign investments including the partnerships for co-development and co-production," the statement added.

The key feature this time during the biennial exhibition will be a separate Karnataka Pavilion which will showcase to the participants the opportunities available in the state.