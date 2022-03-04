PM Modi’s cancelled visit saves four trees from certain axing

The cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bengaluru in December has proved to be a blessing in disguise.

The change of plan helped save four eucalyptus trees that were certain to be axed for the landing of Modi’s helicopter on the campus of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in western Bengaluru.

Documents accessed by DH show that authorities had issued orders for tree felling in November 2021, weeks before Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the new building of the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University Bengaluru on December 6.

The permission had been sought on the grounds that the trees would obstruct helicopter landing at the NLSIU helipad, the documents show.

The deputy conservator of forests (Bengaluru Urban) had given the permission by citing the high court order in the writ petition 17841/2018, which states: “The tree officer can give permission for chopping of the trees in case they are posing threat to the lives of people or property.”

After the tree cutting, the timber was to be moved to the regional forest office in Kaggalipura.

Modi’s visit had also spurred the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to repair badly damaged roads around Jnanabharathi at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

Following the cancellation of Modi’s visit, the inauguration of the 43-acre BASE University campus was also put off.

