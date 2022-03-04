PM’s cancelled visit saves 4 trees from certain axing

PM Modi’s cancelled visit saves four trees from certain axing

Modi’s visit had also spurred BBMP to repair badly damaged roads around Jnanabharathi at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 04 2022, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 02:27 ist
National Law School of India University (NLSIU) at Teachers Colony of Chandra Layout Extension in Bangalore. Credit: DH File Photo

The cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bengaluru in December has proved to be a blessing in disguise. 

The change of plan helped save four eucalyptus trees that were certain to be axed for the landing of Modi’s helicopter on the campus of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in western Bengaluru. 

Documents accessed by DH show that authorities had issued orders for tree felling in November 2021, weeks before Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the new building of the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University Bengaluru on December 6. 

The permission had been sought on the grounds that the trees would obstruct helicopter landing at the NLSIU helipad, the documents show. 

The deputy conservator of forests (Bengaluru Urban) had given the permission by citing the high court order in the writ petition 17841/2018, which states: “The tree officer can give permission for chopping of the trees in case they are posing threat to the lives of people or property.” 

After the tree cutting, the timber was to be moved to the regional forest office in Kaggalipura. 

Modi’s visit had also spurred the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to repair badly damaged roads around Jnanabharathi at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore. 

Following the cancellation of Modi’s visit, the inauguration of the 43-acre BASE University campus was also put off. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
NLSIU

What's Brewing

PM’s cancelled visit saves 4 trees from certain axing

PM’s cancelled visit saves 4 trees from certain axing

More pain ahead for FMCG makers

More pain ahead for FMCG makers

German bakery offers 'peace donut' to support Ukraine

German bakery offers 'peace donut' to support Ukraine

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Heartbreaking pics of Ukrainians hit by Russian attacks

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Most Indians feel that 'wife must obey husband'

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

 