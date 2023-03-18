PM Modi to inaugurate Whitefield metro line on March 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the KR Puram-Whitefield metro line on March 25, according to a government source.

While Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) didn’t specify when the 13.71-km line would open, the government source said that would happen on March 25 when Modi would be in Karnataka to take part in several events.

Another source in the government wouldn’t commit to a date but confirmed that the inauguration would happen in the “fourth week of March”.

A well-placed source in the BMRCL would only confirm that Modi would inaugurate the metro line. “We have sent a request to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) but haven’t received an official confirmation yet,” the source said.

BMRCL boss Anjum Parwez said they were ready for commercial operations.

The KR Puram-Whitefield metro line will be part of the Purple Line, which currently runs from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli.

The 1.54-km section between Baiyappanahalli and KR Puram has been delayed because of the placement of an open web girder across the railway line at Benniganahalli. It will open in June, according to BMRCL.

The authorities are working round the clock to complete the pending work. This includes the deep cleaning of the 12 metro stations that dot the line.

Shankar M, Executive Director (Operations and Maintenance), BMRCL, said: “All things are pretty much done.”

Five trains will run on the KR Puram-Whitefield metro with a 12-minute headway. The travel time from KR Puram to Whitefield will be 25 minutes and the fare will be Rs 35, Shankar said.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will run feeder buses from Baiyappanahalli to KR Puram.

“The BMRCL has requested feeder bus services. We will provide the services when the metro operations start,” a BMTC official said.

Only one platform will be initially operational at the Mahadevapura (Singayyanapalya) metro station. People will have to use the same platform to travel both ways, according to BMRCL.

This is to comply with a condition put forth by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

As per the clearance certificate issued by the CMRS, trains shall operate on the down line between Garudacharpalya and KR Puram. Mahadevapura is located in between.

“There will only be one train in either direction. That’s the best arrangement we can make at present. We don’t have a turnback arrangement at KR Puram,” Shankar said. There will be regular operations from Garudacharpalya to Whitefield, he added.