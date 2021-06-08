Police chief extends prohibitory orders in Bengaluru

City police commissioner Kamal Pant has extended the prohibitory orders in the city till June 14 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The order is in line with the government’s order extending the restrictions till 6 am on June 14 since the Covid positivity cases and death rates continue to be high.

As per Pant’s order, a gathering of more than four people in public places will continue to be banned, except for the purposes for which they are exempted.

Bus stands, railway stations and airports remain excluded from the restrictions, the order said.

Any violation of the aforesaid instructions shall be liable for prosecution under the Disaster Management Act, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, the order said.