Police detain auto drivers protesting against bike taxi service in Bengaluru

Karnataka police have detained autorickshaw drivers protesting against the bike taxi service in Bengaluru on Monday.

In a move against Rapido bike taxis and other e-bike services, Bengaluru Auto Driver’s Unions’ Federation has called a strike saying these services are operating “illegally” and threatening their livelihood.

#WATCH | Karnataka police detain auto drivers who were protesting against the bike taxi service in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/787rRymQL2 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

The friction between Rapido bike drivers and rickshaw drivers has been on a rise in Karnataka.

A viral video of an autorickshaw driver harassing a “Rapido captain” had led to the arrest of the driver earlier this month.

