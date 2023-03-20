Cops detain Bengaluru auto drivers protesting bike taxi

Police detain auto drivers protesting against bike taxi service in Bengaluru

A viral video of an autorickshaw driver harassing a 'Rapido captain' had led to the arrest of the driver earlier this month

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 20 2023, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 12:26 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Karnataka police have detained autorickshaw drivers protesting against the bike taxi service in Bengaluru on Monday.

In a move against Rapido bike taxis and other e-bike services, Bengaluru Auto Driver’s Unions’ Federation has called a strike saying these services are operating “illegally” and threatening their livelihood. 

The friction between Rapido bike drivers and rickshaw drivers has been on a rise in Karnataka.

A viral video of an autorickshaw driver harassing a “Rapido captain” had led to the arrest of the driver earlier this month. 

More to follow...
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
autorickshaw
Rapido Bike Taxi
Rapido
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 