Informant helps cops nab vehicle lifters in Bengaluru

Police informant helps cops nab habitual vehicle lifters in Bengaluru

A police informant alerted Balaji about the duo sitting in the autorickshaw near a church on Kammanahalli main road around 8.15 am on January 26

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 28 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 04:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit; Reuters Photo

The city police have arrested two habitual vehicle lifters when they were moving around in a stolen autorickshaw in Kammanahalli recently. 

The arrested are: Siddaraju, 24, of MS Nagar and Sanjay, 19, of TC Palya.

Balaji, a head constable and his colleague Vinod Kumar attached to the Banasawadi police station were tasked with catching the two and to recover the autorickshaw.

A police informant alerted Balaji about the duo sitting in the autorickshaw near a church on Kammanahalli main road around 8.15 am on January 26. The thieves on spotting the policemen tried to escape, but they were caught.

When police asked the duo to show the documents of the vehicle they said they have stolen the vehicle from Hosahalli Road near Somapura Gate. The duo are habitual vehicle lifters. The police are investigating further to fund out if the duo has stolen more vehicles.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Japan launches whale meat vending machines

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

 