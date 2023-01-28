Police informant helps cops nab habitual vehicle lifters in Bengaluru

The city police have arrested two habitual vehicle lifters when they were moving around in a stolen autorickshaw in Kammanahalli recently.

The arrested are: Siddaraju, 24, of MS Nagar and Sanjay, 19, of TC Palya.

Balaji, a head constable and his colleague Vinod Kumar attached to the Banasawadi police station were tasked with catching the two and to recover the autorickshaw.

A police informant alerted Balaji about the duo sitting in the autorickshaw near a church on Kammanahalli main road around 8.15 am on January 26. The thieves on spotting the policemen tried to escape, but they were caught.

When police asked the duo to show the documents of the vehicle they said they have stolen the vehicle from Hosahalli Road near Somapura Gate. The duo are habitual vehicle lifters. The police are investigating further to fund out if the duo has stolen more vehicles.