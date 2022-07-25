Police launch lathi charge to break protest at KPSC office in Bengaluru

Police launched a lathi charge to break a protest in front of the KPSC office in central Bengaluru on Monday.

Hundreds of candidates converged outside the KPSC office to protest the "inordinate delay" in declaring the results of various government recruitment exams, some of which were held many months ago.

Timely notifications for upcoming exams, an annual calendar of KPSC exams, complete transparency in recruitment and implementation of the PC Hota committee recommendations were their other demands.

The demonstration was led by Congress spokesperson Bhavya Narasimhamurthy, who said the protesters numbered more than 500. Besides Bengaluru, government job aspirants had come from Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkamagaluru, Hosapete, Raichur and Bidar.

Holding placards and wearing black bands, the protesters accused the Karnataka State Public Commission (KPSC) of "playing" with their future.

A KPSC officer arrived at the protest site and tried to pacify the protesters by promising to declare the results within a week. But the protesters booed him and demanded that the results be declared immediately.

They also wanted KPSC Secretary Suralkar Vikas Kishor to speak to them. Suralkar arrived a while later.

Stating that he had taken charge only last week, he said that the process to declare the results was underway. He promised that the results for the main exam to fill up gazetted probationary posts would be declared by Monday. He also assured to provide "definitive" information about declaring the results for other exams.

Protesters unconvinced

The protesters, however, remained unconvinced and stayed put. Police intervened and asked them to leave, saying they should go to Freedom Park, the designated protest venue in the city. But the protesters wouldn't move and started raising slogans.

A heated argument ensued, and police stepped forward to disperse the protesters. A physical altercation ensued and police slapped some protesters. Before things could get out of hand, police launched a lathi charge. They also took Bhavya and some protesters into preventive custody.