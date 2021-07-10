Police raid Central prison, rowdies' houses across Bengaluru

Rowdies in Bengaluru were in for a shock during the early hours on Saturday as the police conducted extensive raids in Parappana Agrahara Central prison and the houses of rowdies across the city.

The police have seized many lethal weapons, contraband and mobile phones inside the prison and also in the houses of a few rowdies.

The team of Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials under the guidance of Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime) conducted a raid on the prison and the search is still on.

According to sources, the CCB sleuths have got more than 40 lethal weapons including daggers, knives, scissors from the inmates in the prison. The officials also found ganja, mobile phones and pen drives in the possession of a few inmates.

According to an official who was part of the raid, the inmates who were having weapons, contraband, and mobile phones will be questioned in detail. We will be taking up cases against the inmates for having weapons and drugs. Since they are already in prison they will be questioned in the jail itself and cases under Arms Act, NDPS Act will be registered against respective prisoners.

We are also verifying the role of the prison authorities for allowing so many rowdies to have weapons, drugs, and use mobile phones. The weapons were found with notorious rowdies, as of now they have confessed that they had weapons for their self-defense from other rowdies, a senior officer said. The seized mobile phones, pen drives will be sent to experts for analysis and to get information about the associates of the rowdies and their activities, the officer added.

The city police headed by the deputy commissioner of police (DCP)'s of the respective division have conducted raids on the houses of rowdies across Bengaluru in North, West, South-East, Central, Whitefield, East divisions, and in other places. More than 800 rowdies' houses have been raided so far and more than 400 rowdies have been detained for questioning. The raids and questioning will be continued till afternoon.