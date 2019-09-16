Police register more than 30 FIRs against vendors

Upping the ante against footpath encroachments, the city police have registered more than 30 FIRs against roadside vendors all over the city.

But the question remains: what is the way out for roadside vendors?

As space at dedicated markets shrink due to the growth in the number of street vendors, footpaths have been encroached. There are no new markets from the 173 existing markets, which have been there for decades.

With space at a premium, tension, sometimes, has boiled over. In Kalasipalya, vegetable vendor Riyas was assaulted by a shopkeeper for selling vegetables in front of his shop (roadside) after he refused to pay him Rs 1 lakh as advance and Rs 1,000 as monthly rent.

On the other hand, every junction has turned into a market, with vegetable and fruit vendors blocking footpaths and occupying roads, creating problems for pedestrians and motorists. Following complaints, the police began filing cases and registered FIRs against roadside vendors. On Friday and Saturday, the police registered more than 30 FIRs against vendors.

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said they cannot construct a small market at every junction, but can create a mobile market, where vehicles containing vegetables and fruits could be parked for a short time and then leave.