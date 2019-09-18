Police rescue kidnapped teen after filmy operation

In a scene straight out of a movie, the Bengaluru district police nabbed three persons who had abducted the 17-year-old son of a businessman and his driver for a ransom of Rs 3 crore on August 26.

The carefully planned operation involved 40 policemen who tracked down the accused and waited in ambush in the dark. Around 4 am on Tuesday, after changing several locations, one of the kidnappers turned up to collect a ransom of Rs 1.8 crore on NICE Road in Kadabagere. There was an exchange of fire after which the accused were overpowered.

Police arrested Prashanth (25), his associate Naveen (24), both from Ullal, and Tangabala (25), a native of Tamil Nadu.

The three had abducted Hemanth, son of M Siddaraju, and car driver Keshava Reddy who had gone to pick up Hemanth from his college on August 26 evening. The two were held captive in Ullala and Gangondanahalli in a rented house.

The abductors started making ransom calls to Siddaraju, who owns two-wheeler showrooms. Initially, the police suspected driver Keshava Reddy’s role in the abduction, but later ruled it out.

A special team was formed under SP Ravi D Channanavar with more than 40 policemen, including senior officials from Bengaluru Rural police.

On Monday night, the accused demanded money again. They changed nearly 10 locations where money had to be handed over, and finally asked Siddaraju to come near NICE Road in Kanakapura.

Crawling in the dark

Three inspectors hid in Siddaraju’s car when he went to the spot. After he parked the vehicle and stepped out with the bag, the police team got off stealthily and crawled for nearly 300 metres, tailing Siddaraju. The other teams in mufti were keeping a watch from a distance.

Following directions from the abductors, Siddaraju left the bag at the place. Naveen came to the spot to collect the bag around 4 am. When the police swooped down, he attacked them, but was fired at and nabbed.

Naveen led the team to Madanayakanahalli on the outskirts of the city where Prashanth and Tangabala were hiding. The police asked the duo to surrender but they attacked the party, following which they were fired in the legs and nabbed.

The three are being treated at a hospital. PSI Hemanth Kumar and three other constables were also injured in the operation. Police later rescued Hemanth, who was found unconscious, and driver Keshav Reddy.