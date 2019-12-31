Police set up safety islands to help women revellers

Police for the first time set up safety islands across the city to ensure safety of women and children during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Armed with first-aid facilities, cot, bed and water with paramedical staff manning them, the islands will help women and children in distress. The islands will also have women police personnel who would take care of all requirements.

While distressed people could reach these islands for help, police would also bring them when they spot them. Police personnel will make alternative arrangements to transport them home. Though primarily intended for women and children, the islands have no restrictions in serving anyone in distress.

A steady stream of young revellers began converging on MG Road, Brigade Road and Church Street from 6 pm onwards. Authorities stopped vehicular movements in these places from 7 pm, while parking has also been restricted in the three roads.

Briefing on the security arrangement, DCP (central) Chetan Singh Rathore said police laid barricades to create two walking lanes for women, children and family members to navigate Brigade Road. Women have an option to take these lanes. They also have two general lanes to walk along.

Women police personnel are directed to look out for trouble makers and directed to take strict action. Several plain clothed policemen will be present to keep a watch on the crowd. A water jet vehicle is stationed at the watchtower, where platoons of KSRP and CAR will also be present.

Authorities decided to create a separate lane for women after reports of unruly mob mass-molesting women surfaced in 2019 New Year’s Eve.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao asked people to avoid drunken driving, follow the rules and behave decently with other people. In a letter to Bescom, he urged not to turn off the lights during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

He said all the 270 Hoysala vehicles, stationed at various parts of the city, have been instructed to reach the troubled spots within five to seven minutes in the event of an emergency.

Authorities have also installed more than 250 CCTV cameras and 500 special focus lights have been deployed in all the interior streets of the Central Business District (CBD).

DCP (East) SH Sharanappa said police have requested to deploy ambulance services in all places. They have stationed two batches of police staff, both on the streets and in the safety islands in two shifts, from 8.30 pm to 2 am and from 2 am to 8.30 am, to ensure the New Year dawns safely.

DCP (South-East) Isha Pant said 18 help desks have been set up at her division, besides other arrangements to ensure safe New Year celebrations.

Similar facilities have been set up at 18 places in east division, including Indiranagar, Ulsoor, Kammanahalli, Shivajinagar and Banaswadi, where a large gathering of revelers is expected.