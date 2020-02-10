Police warn crackdown on Tannery Road anti-CAA protest

Bengaluru police on Monday threatened a crackdown as a proposed protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), at Tannery Road in Pillanna Garden, eyed to exceed 72 hours on Monday afternoon.

K G Halli police said they would start folding up the protest site at 5 pm.

"We will try to talk people into leaving. It will be peaceful," the KG Halli Police Inspector said.

However, protesters said they would not budge from the scene.

Protest leaders also claimed to have been on the receiving end of threats by police who they claimed had announced their intention to forcibly wrap-up the non-stop protests, which has become the longest, continuous CAA-related rally in the city so far.

The rally had an initial mandate of three days, although the local community organizers said they intended to make it indefinite, along the lines of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest.

Now, a statement by police to dismantle the large shamiana erected to shelter the protesters on 9th Main Road, which skirts the Billal Masjid, has sent jitters among the 100-strong crowd assembled at the site.

According to Imran Pasha, the owner of the shamiana, police had allegedly told him to close up the shamiana voluntarily.

"Police suggested that I take down the tents for now, saying that we would be allowed to once again protest a few days later," Pasha said.

When asked what he intended to do, Pasha appeared conflicted. "When we started the protest, we and the surrounding business owners who closed their shops for the rally were given a timeframe of three days. Perhaps, we should wrap it up and come back a few days later," he added.

Several activists at the protests decried this option.

"These are consistent lies by the police. They always say you can come back but they take steps to ensure that you don't. These false promises have already been made in previous protests," said Saqib Idrees, 25, a college student who helped organize the event.