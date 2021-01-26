Panel to bring rule to ban EPIC for non-voting purposes

Poll panel to introduce new rule to ban EPIC for non-voting purposes

  • Jan 26 2021, 02:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 03:06 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

The Election Commission will soon bring a rule barring the use of the electoral photo identity card (EPIC) or voter ID for purposes other than voting, Chief Election Officer Sanjiv Kumar said on Monday.

Speaking at an event to mark National Voters’ Day, Kumar said: “The voter identity card is being used as a proof of residence and other purposes. In addition, people are being scammed on the promise of voter identity cards. We are already filing cases against such elements.”

Kumar said those losing elections blame it on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) without providing proof and the media does not point to the lack of proof.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, also the district electoral officer, received the 2021 state-level award which he dedicated to the civic body.

 

Karnataka voters stats

* Total electors: 5.21 crore

* Added in 2020: 5 lakh

* Bengaluru population: 1.3 crore

* Bengaluru voters: 90.33 lakh

