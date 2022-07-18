‘Poor safety’: Walkers seek better facilities at Lalbagh, Cubbon Park

Inadequate amenities in two of the city’s most iconic green spaces appear to have left some of the visitors aggrieved.

Frequent walkers at Lalbagh and Cubbon Park spoke with DH about concerns over security and maintenance at the parks.

“Though the main paths are lit, there are areas that lack proper lighting. Keeping the parks open for longer periods is appreciated but the authorities should back it up with proper arrangements,” Aarti, a resident of Basavanagudi and a regular walker at Lalbagh, said.

Lalbagh and Cubbon Park come under the jurisdiction of the Department of Horticulture and are not covered under the recent extension of open hours in parks under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Both the facilities open around 5 am, making adequate security arrangements imperative for the visitors.

Vedant, a travel journalist from Pune who has been living in Bengaluru for four years, visits Cubbon Park mostly during the weekends. He said the authorities could improve maintenance of the park restrooms. “The park is quite big with many deserted stretches. Considering these factors, there is a need to enhance the security,” he said.

Official take

Responding to concerns raised by the walkers, an official from the Deputy Director’s office in Lalbagh said the park was well monitored and requisite amenities were in place.

According to the official, “5 am is an early start for the day; we have guards and CCTV cameras covering the deserted parts of the park. Streetlights have been installed. Two policemen are also stationed exclusively for the park.”

The park has eight drinking water points and plastic bottles are not being allowed into its premises. The cleaning staff commence their work at the park at 9 am.

“The park also has a small clinic, with a nurse available between 6.30 am and 1 pm. The facility has a first-aid kit, injections, painkillers and medicines for snake bites, dog bites and bee stings,” the official added.