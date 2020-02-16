Poor water supply, traffic congestion top civic woes in Domlur

Poor water supply and traffic congestion topped the list of problems raised by the residents of Domlur ward at a civic grievance redress meet hosted by DH and Prajavani on Saturday.

Water woes echoed throughout the ‘Janaspandana-Citizens for Change’ event that was attended by the BBMP’s local corporator C R Lakshminarayan and senior officials from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Electric Supply Company (Bescom) among others.

At least 37 complaints of water supply were registered on the spot. Residents of Cambridge Layout asked BWSSB officials as to why water supply to their area was disrupted after new pipelines were laid. “You say you took up work to streamline water supply, but we are not getting water for days,” they chorused in unison.

The corporator raised a similar complaint. “This is the core area of the city and I can’t see a reason for disruption in the water supply. I have repeatedly reminded officials about the need for adequate water supply to match the rising population in the area. But my requests seem to have been ignored,” he complained.

The BWSSB executive engineer came under fire from the residents after he objected to one of them calling the board the “worst-performing civic agency”. Maruti, a 56-year-old resident, defended the portrayal.

"Workers in your department are not only corrupt but are also rude. One of your workers threatened me when I sought to register a complaint. I have heard a similar language from senior officials. They must learn manners," he said.

Several residents complained about traffic congestion and urged the police and the BBMP to enforce diversions to reduce the burden on the roads. "All vehicles from Koramangala use the narrow roads of Indiranagar to reach the city centre. It has become difficult for senior citizens to walk on the road," J H Venkatesh said.

Responding to another complaint, DCP (East) S D Sharanappa promised to restart fortnightly meetings with people's representatives and ensure security in the area.

Others spoke about the need to control the mosquito menace and complained to the corporator that fogging and spraying activities had not been taken up in the ward. Pallavi K R, Joint Commissioner (East), BBMP, promised to start the work immediately.