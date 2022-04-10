Poorly maintained lane a bane for cyclists on ORR

After the bollards — installed on the Outer Ring Road to provide an exclusive right of way for buses — were removed, the dedicated cycle lane too appears to be staring at the same fate.

While bollards are broken in many places, the cycle lane is also filled with sand and silt. Frequent encroaching of space by other motorists has only pushed many cyclists out of their lane.

Just one and a half years ago, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had set up pop-up cycle lanes on some stretches between KR Puram and Central Silk Board. The idea was to provide safe cycling space, thereby encouraging many others to opt for the environmentalist-friendly mode of transport.

After providing the infrastructure, the civic body has not taken any interest in ensuring the regular upkeep of the lane. The lane is filled with silt. Officials say they have to engage workers to clear it as mechanical sweepers are unable to pass through the narrow stretch.

Shilpi Sahu, who cycles on the stretch regularly, is not happy with the present condition of the lane. “Cycle lane bollard was removed overnight at Devarabisanahalli. With the bollards, I had to put up with 2-3 motorbikes. Without them, I have to jostle for space with 30 vehicles. The road is wide enough. Please put the bollards back,” she said.

Sathya Sankaran, an advocate of cycle lanes, said the BBMP should introduce more such lanes instead of dismantling them. “Cycling is slowly getting accepted in the city. Taking just 1.5 metres of service road does not disturb other vehicles. The victimisation of cyclists must stop,” he said.

BBMP officials did not respond to calls.

