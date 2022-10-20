Popularity of new app surges amid furore over high auto fares

The controversy surrounding overcharging by app-based autorickshaw aggregators like Ola and Uber seems to have pushed commuters in the city to explore new platforms.

A new app called Namma Yatri has witnessed a surge in downloads even before its launch — from less than 1,000 to 10,000 in over a week — thanks to the furore over high fares on existing apps. It is now in the testing phase.

Built by a private company using open (Beckn) protocol, it seeks to disrupt monopolies and democratise ride-hailing. It goes by fares notified by the government.

Drivers can request an additional Rs 10, Rs 20 or Rs 30 on a booking to compensate for ‘dead mileage’, or the distance they drive to reach the passenger.

After the transport department initiated action against Ola, Uber and Rapido for charging exorbitant fares, the matter reached the High Court.

Namma Yatri was built in response to a request from the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU), which was inspired by the success of the ‘Yatri’ app in Kochi.

ARDU general secretary Rudramurthy said the rides on Namma Yatri are cheaper simply because neither passengers nor drivers pay any commission to the company facilitating the booking.

“On aggregator platforms, 30% of the fare is deducted as commission and GST from the paltry sum given to drivers. We want to end this loot. We are happy if we get the fare notified by the government. What we need is someone to bring us passengers and this app will do only that,” he said.

Drivers are ready to pay a subscription to cover the backend operations. “When the app becomes fully operational, we may have to pay about Rs 40 per day. It is just a fraction of what we pay Ola, Uber and other such platforms,” he said. About 2,500 drivers have already signed up for the app, expected to go live soon. “Passengers who have tried it during the testing period have given positive feedback. We hope that the government recognises the importance of this model,” Rudramurthy said.