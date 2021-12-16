Portion of Bengaluru's JC Road caves in forming 8-feet-deep hole

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

A team of engineers from the road infrastructure wing of the BBMP rushed to the spot and inspected the road

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS,
  • Dec 16 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 15:52 ist
A view of the caved-in portion at JC Road. Credit: Twitter/@pushkarv

A portion of the busy Jayachamarajendra (JC) Road in the central business district of Bengaluru caved in on Thursday gripping the motorists and local residents in a panic.

The sudden caving in of the busy stretch resulted in a 8 feet deep hole in the middle of the main road. A team of engineers from the road infrastructure wing of the BBMP rushed to the spot and inspected the road.

Allaying fears, Jagadeesh Naik, Joint Commissioner (South) said, “We are investigating the samples to ascertain the cause. However, the road is stable and hence we have allowed the regular traffic movement alongside the caved in spot.” Keeping in mind the safety of motorists, the engineers barricaded the spot to avoid any possible mishap.

Initial analysis of the spot revealed that a leaking BWSSB pipeline resulting in the heavy seepage could have triggered the sudden caving in of the road. “Initially we did not see any seepage. However, as we excavated deeper, water started oozing out,” explained Rajeev, BBMP Chief Engineer (South).

The officials have instructed the BWSSB engineers to immediately take action to stop the water flow. “Once the water flow is stopped, we will make sure we restore the to its original condition,” Rajeev said.

