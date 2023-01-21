Portion of Ittamadu Main Road in Bengaluru caves in

The incident is yet another reminder of Bengaluru's infrastructural woes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 21 2023, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 13:05 ist
This screengrab from a video shows the collapsed portion of the Ittamadu Main Road. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A portion of the Ittamadu Main Road in Bengaluru caved in on Saturday morning and the collapsed portion of the road was barricaded to prevent any mishap.

According to news agency ANI, smart city work was going on near Ittamadu Main Road in Padmanabha Nagar, South Bengaluru prior to the incident.

The incident, a reminder of Bengaluru's never-ending infrastructural woes, comes on the back of a metro pillar collapse in the city that claimed two lives.

A day before the collapse of the metro pillar, a 350-metre stretch of the Old Madras Road in Indiranagar had also developed cracks, shortly after maintenance work was completed on it.

More to follow...

