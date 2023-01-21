Portion of Ittamadu Main Road in Bengaluru caves in

A portion of the Ittamadu Main Road in Bengaluru caved in on Saturday morning and the collapsed portion of the road was barricaded to prevent any mishap.

According to news agency ANI, smart city work was going on near Ittamadu Main Road in Padmanabha Nagar, South Bengaluru prior to the incident.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A portion of Ittamadu Main Road in Bengaluru caved in this morning. The affected portion has been barricaded to prevent any mishap. Smart City work is going on nearby. pic.twitter.com/1V84COHZdV — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

The incident, a reminder of Bengaluru's never-ending infrastructural woes, comes on the back of a metro pillar collapse in the city that claimed two lives.

A day before the collapse of the metro pillar, a 350-metre stretch of the Old Madras Road in Indiranagar had also developed cracks, shortly after maintenance work was completed on it.

More to follow...