Portion of Palace Road shut for a week

Palace Road, from Mysore Bank Circle to Maharani College underpass, will be closed to all vehicular movement from August 7 to 13 to facilitate the underground pipeline work under TenderSURE.

Following diversions have been made

1. Vehicles moving from Chalukya (Basaveshwara) Circle to Mysore Bank Circle should take a left turn near Maharani College Underpass, reach KR Circle and take a right turn onto Post Office Road to reach Mysore Bank Circle.

2. Vehicles headed towards Chalukya (Basaveshwara) Circle from Mysore Bank Circle should move on the right-side road (in eastern direction) for about 200 metres, then change the lane to the left side (in western direction) and move onwards to Maharani College underpass.