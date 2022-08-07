Portion of Palace Road shut for a week

Portion of Palace Road shut for a week

The road will be closed to all vehicular movement from August 7 to 13

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 07 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 01:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Palace Road, from Mysore Bank Circle to Maharani College underpass, will be closed to all vehicular movement from August 7 to 13 to facilitate the underground pipeline work under TenderSURE. 

Following diversions have been made

1. Vehicles moving from Chalukya (Basaveshwara) Circle to Mysore Bank Circle should take a left turn near Maharani College Underpass, reach KR Circle and take a right turn onto Post Office Road to reach Mysore Bank Circle. 

2. Vehicles headed towards Chalukya (Basaveshwara) Circle from Mysore Bank Circle should move on the right-side road (in eastern direction) for about 200 metres, then change the lane to the left side (in western direction) and move onwards to Maharani College underpass. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru

What's Brewing

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?

 