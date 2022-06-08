Positivity rate tops 2% after months, hospitalisations low

Fresh Covid-19 cases have risen across Karnataka with the positivity rate topping 2 per cent for the first time in months, according to the health bulletin on Tuesday.

As many as 348 new cases were reported on June 6. Bengaluru alone accounted for 339 of them. There was no death and hospitalisations were negligible. Worryingly, the positivity rate stood at 2.11 per cent, even though far fewer tests were done.

Health authorities conducted 16,474 tests across the state, 14,908 of them in Bengaluru.

This was considerably lower than on June 4 (Saturday), when 21,413 tests were done in Karnataka, including 14,279 in Bengaluru. That day, the positivity rate was 1.4 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate rose to 1.53 per cent, from 1.33 per cent. Bengaluru continues to drive up not only the Covid tally, but also the positivity rate.

With 339 samples out of 14,908 coming back as positive, the city's positivity rate stood at 2.26 per cent.

On June 4, it was 2.03 per cent. The data for June 5 (Sunday) is not relevant because far fewer tests were conducted that day. Assuringly, there were nearly as many discharges as new cases (311 vs 348).

In Bengaluru, hospitalisations also remain low with only 18 people seeking treatment. Only three are in ICU.