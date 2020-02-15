Post backlash, railways cut bike parking tariff by nearly half

The railways has reduced the parking tariff for two-wheelers at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Road station following backlash on social media. Now, the parking fees have come down to Rs 125 from Rs 232 for a day.

In what was seen as a move to discourage passengers from bringing private vehicles into the station, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited had hiked the parking tariff last month. However, passengers criticised the increase of fee for two-wheelers.

Earlier, parking a bike for a day attracted charges of Rs 232 as the railways divided the tariff into three slabs with separate rates. The first two hours cost Rs 12 but those parking bikes beyond had to shell out Rs 10 for every subsequent hour. In the third slab, those parking above 16 hours had to pay a straight Rs 80.

In the revised tariff, the authorities have fixed Rs 15 for the first two hours. The passengers will have to pay Rs 10 for every subsequent two hours. The monthly pass rates have remained unchanged at Rs 1,000.