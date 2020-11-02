Post elections, BBMP to scale up Covid-19 testing in RR Nagar

With a week-long intense political action involving huge crowds in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in the runup to the bypolls, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike has decided to step up Covid testing in the zone, fearing a hike in cases post-elections.

Acknowledging that the zone has witnessed an increased density of people in the past one week, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said that the civic body would take up aggressive testing exercise post the polls to detect as many cases as possible and provide them with the medical support at the earliest.

"Covid cases have been on the rise in the areas on the outskirts and RR Nagar zone is no exception. It has been reporting high incidents of Covid in the past and the political activities may have influenced it further. We do not want to take any chances and soon after the polling, we will be conducting a special drive across RR Nagar zone for aggressive testing."

As per the BBMP Covid bulletin, the RR Nagar zone accounts for 11% of the total Covid positive cases reported in Bengaluru during the last 24 hours. Every day the zone is reporting about130 positive cases on an average, according to sources in the BBMP.