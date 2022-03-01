Postpone BCU semester exams by a month: NSUI

Postpone BCU semester exams by a month: NSUI

The student wing of the Congress party made a case for postponing the exams scheduled to start on March 14

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 01 2022, 01:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 02:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Student Union of India (NSUI) has asked Bengaluru City University (BCU) to postpone the semester exams by a month. 

In a representation to the vice-chancellor and the registrar, the student wing of the Congress party made a case for postponing the exams scheduled to start on March 14. 

The higher education department has directed the universities to postpone the semester examinations by at least a month in view of the delay in the start of physical classes and the protest by guest faculty, NSUI Karnataka president Kirthi Ganesh said and accused the BCU of not following the directive. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NSUI
exams
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

 