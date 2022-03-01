Postpone BCU semester exams by a month: NSUI

The National Student Union of India (NSUI) has asked Bengaluru City University (BCU) to postpone the semester exams by a month.

In a representation to the vice-chancellor and the registrar, the student wing of the Congress party made a case for postponing the exams scheduled to start on March 14.

The higher education department has directed the universities to postpone the semester examinations by at least a month in view of the delay in the start of physical classes and the protest by guest faculty, NSUI Karnataka president Kirthi Ganesh said and accused the BCU of not following the directive.

Check out latest videos from DH: