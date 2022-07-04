Pourakarmikas call off stir after Karnataka govt assurance

Following a written assurance from the state government, the Safai Karamchari and Pourakarmika Association has withdrawn their indefinite strike after four days of protests.

"The Chief Minister has agreed to address most of our demands. We have received a written document with details on the assurances from the government. Hence, we have decided to withdraw the strike,” said Maitreyi Krishnan, a member of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), which supported the protest.

The government has decided to set up a committee to study the demands of pourakarmikas and prepare a report within three months.

“Apart from Bengaluru, contract workers in other cities have been assured that they will soon be considered for direct payment. However, once the committee is in place, we will explain the need and importance of bringing these workers under the direct payment system and push for the same," Maitreyi said.

Following discussions, the government has assured to simplify the process of recruitment of pourakarmikas by framing new rules.

That apart, the sanitary workers have also been assured of pregnancy benefits as available for government employees along with scholarships for the education of their children.