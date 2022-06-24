Pourakarmikas threaten to go on strike from July 1

The Safai Karmachari and Pourakarmika Association and Action Committee has called for an indefinite strike beginning July 1 demanding the government to regularise the services of pourakarmikas serving with BBMP.

“The current system is like government-sanctioned slavery. Despite repeated requests to provide us with basic healthcare, drinking water, maternity leave and restroom access, all contractors and officials have ignored us,” members of the association said at a protest in the city on Thursday.

Referring to the contract-based system in which a majority of pourakarmikas currently work, protesters said basic safety measures and dignity are not accorded to non-permanent sanitation workers.

"We have protested before for safety gear and abolishment of the lease system but to no avail. This is a manifestation of casteist views on the officials' part," a member of the association said.

Sanitation workers were also adversely affected by the pandemic, with rising medical bills and increased discrimination by citizens and authorities who viewed them with suspicion and considered them 'dirty'.

"We have been promised annual raises by every government including the current one, but despite the difficulties over the last two years, we have barely got a few hundred rupees more," they said.

The association also demanded that the education of sanitation workers' children be ensured, and housing provided to the workers to ensure their basic rights. "There are no proper legislations in place. The government must take note of our situation and let us live like other human beings. Till then, we will bring the entire system to a halt," they said.