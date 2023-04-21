Power cuts continue despite Bescom's assurance in Bengaluru

Despite Bescom's assurance of uninterrupted power supply this summer, Bengalureans are disappointed as unscheduled power cuts still plague the city.

Residents pointed out that Bescom has failed to keep its promise and alleged that the lack of official announcements had made it difficult to plan work.

"They had earlier announced that there would be no power cuts and refrained from posting details about power cuts on social media or other channels, but on the ground, power cuts continue. This way, we are clueless about power supply interruptions and have not been able to plan work," said Sadananda K H, a resident of BTM Layout 2nd Stage.

Similar power outages have been reported from across the city, and a few areas have also reported outages every alternate day or more than three times a week.

However, Bescom officials said that they are helpless since emergency and maintenance work has to be taken up on priority.

"We have ensured that no utility is given permission to cut the lines. Also, since the model code of conduct is in place, no new work that demands power supply interruptions is being taken up. However, there are a few emergency works that have to be taken up, and we cannot avoid power outages in such instances," a senior BESCOM official said.

He added that the team usually posts an update on social media whenever emergency work is taken up.

Sources in Bescom revealed that rising temperatures were causing damage to electric equipment, resulting in unexpected interruptions.

"Usually, during summer, the load is high, and as a result, in a few areas, 66kV lines trip off. In such cases, power interruptions are unavoidable. Also, the rising heat causes damage to feeders and transformers since a few of them are not maintained well," a Bescom official told DH.