Power cuts in parts of East Bengaluru on Dec 16

The power outage has been necessitated by the regular maintenance of 20 MVA transformers at the Hennur Roa

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 15 2021, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 06:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

There will be no power supply on Thursday, from 10 am to 4 pm, in the following parts of East Bengaluru: 

Hennur Bande, Samudrika Enclave, Kristu Jayanti College, Grace Garden, Bilishivale, Kothanur, K Narayanapura Cross, Aishwarya Layout, Byrathi Cross, Byrathi village, Geddalahalli, Vaddarapalya, Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu Layout, Byrathi Bande, Horamavu, Agara village, Christian College Road and the adjoining areas. Citizens can dial 1912 or SMS to 58888 to make complaints. 

The power outage has been necessitated by the regular maintenance of 20 MVA transformers at the Hennur Road main unit sub-station being carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, Bescom said in a news release.

power cuts
India News

