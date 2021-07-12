Power cuts in these Bengaluru areas between July 12 and July 17

Parts of South and Southeast Bengaluru falling under Bescom’s Jayanagar subdivision will experience power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm from July 12 to 17, a Bescom news release said.
July 12 to 14: Nanjappa Layout, Vinayaka Nagar, Chandrappa Layout, Wilson Garden, Madiwala, Bande Park, Krishna Layout, Begur-Koppa Road, L&T South City, Electronics City, HSR Layout, HSR Layout 19th Main, Mailasandra and the surrounding areas.
July 15 to 17: Adugodi Police Quarters, Koramangala 8th Block, St John’s Hospital, Big Bazaar, Accenture, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, HSR Layout 5th Main, Mico Layout and the surrounding areas.
