Power cuts in these Bengaluru areas from today

Power cuts in these Bengaluru areas between July 12 and July 17

People will experience power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm from July 12 to 17

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2021, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 07:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Parts of South and Southeast Bengaluru falling under Bescom’s Jayanagar subdivision will experience power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm from July 12 to 17, a Bescom news release said. 

July 12 to 14: Nanjappa Layout, Vinayaka Nagar, Chandrappa Layout, Wilson Garden, Madiwala, Bande Park, Krishna Layout, Begur-Koppa Road, L&T South City, Electronics City, HSR Layout, HSR Layout 19th Main, Mailasandra and the surrounding areas. 

July 15 to 17: Adugodi Police Quarters, Koramangala 8th Block, St John’s Hospital, Big Bazaar, Accenture, Lakkasandra, Wilson Garden, HSR Layout 5th Main, Mico Layout and the surrounding areas. 

Bengaluru
BESCOM
Karnataka

