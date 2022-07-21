Power outage in parts of Bengaluru on July 21

There will be no power in the following areas between 10 am and 5 pm on Thursday owing to maintenance works taken up by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL): Jogupalya main road, Bazaar Street, Varthur Road, Nagavarapalya, CV Raman Nagar, Byrasandra, Kasturinagar, Kuvempu Street, Kaggadasapura, Indiranagar 1st Stage, HAL 2nd Stage, Halasuru, and surrounding areas.
