Power outage in parts of Bengaluru on July 21

Power outage in parts of Bengaluru on July 21

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2022, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 03:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

There will be no power in the following areas between 10 am and 5 pm on Thursday owing to maintenance works taken up by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL): Jogupalya main road, Bazaar Street, Varthur Road, Nagavarapalya, CV Raman Nagar, Byrasandra, Kasturinagar, Kuvempu Street, Kaggadasapura, Indiranagar 1st Stage, HAL 2nd Stage, Halasuru, and surrounding areas.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
power cuts
power outage
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Scientists find origin of mammal evolution

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

Why is monkeypox evolving so fast?

No mountain high enough for these climbers

No mountain high enough for these climbers

Hungry polar bears eat garbage as habitats disappear

Hungry polar bears eat garbage as habitats disappear

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

'Algospeak' is Shashi Tharoor's 'word of the day'

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

Five tips to ace waterproof makeup

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

 