Power outage in parts of North Bengaluru on July 20

There will be no power supply in the following areas from 10 am to 4 pm on Wednesday due to maintenance works: Krishnananda Nagar, RMC Yard, Marappana Palya, Yeshwantpur Industrial Area, Telephone Exchange, Shankar Nagar, Someshwar Nagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Ganesh Block, Anjaneya Temple Road, Saraswatipur, Parimala Nagar, Goraguntepalya, Srinivas Nagar, Jaimaruthi Nagar, Ravi Layout, Sakamma Layout, JC Nagar, Kurubahall, Rajkumar Samadhi Road and the surrounding areas.