Power vacuum in BU: Registrar orders students, faculty not to protest

Bangalore University authorities are clearly discomfited by the continuing protests on the campus seeking the appointment of a vice-chancellor.

In a circular on Thursday, Registrar (Administration) Prof M Kotresh asked students and teaching and non-teaching staff, including department heads, not to hold any protests on the university’s Jnanabharathi campus.

The circular came hours after research students held a sit-in demonstration in front of the vice-chancellor's office and pasted a copy of the high court order that quashed Prof K R Venugopal's appointment.

On March 16, a division bench of the court upheld the order passed by a single judge quashing Prof Venugopal's appointment. The order, which remains unchallenged, has created a power vacuum in the university. Neither the state government nor the governor's office has provided clarity on the matter yet. Prof Venugopal's term was to end on June 12.

The Bangalore University Postgraduate and Research Scholars' Association has vowed to continue the protest until a new vice-chancellor is appointed.

Lokesh Ram, an office-bearer of the association, said: "We are students and it is our right to protest for the welfare of the student community. Nobody can stop us."

He suggested that the circular was issued on the basis of a letter by the jurisdictional police station. "They have quoted the high court order in the circular. The registrar should know that we are not associated with any political party. The high court does not apply to students because ours is a peaceful protest," Ram said.

Another student said: "Instead of resolving the issue, the administration is trying to suppress our voice."

