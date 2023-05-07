Pre-poll overdrive leaves security personnel stressed

Pre-election VVIP movement and resultant security arrangements in the city have seen a dramatic rise over the past four months, placing trained security personnel under stress.

Between January and May 3, 2023, VVIP Z+ security was provided to various ministers and foreign dignitaries about 70 times. It is to be noted that pre-election campaigning and related events were held in the city in the first few months this year. This figure, over four months, is not too far from the 2022 figure of 85 VVIP visits and subsequent Z+ security measures throughout the year.

Check latest updates on Karnataka elections here

However, the previous election year, 2018, saw a whopping 516 visits by VVIPs to the city, all of whom required Z+ security arranged within short spans of time. About 442 out of these involved visits by union ministers.

All heads of state and Union ministers, along with the Prime Minister, President, Vice President, heads of foreign nations and foreign ministers demand Z+ security. This includes direct protection with gunmen, mobile protection in bulletproof vehicles from security personnel when they move from one location to another, and static protection posted outside their residences.

This is all arranged in collaboration with other departments such as local police and traffic police.

However, besides these designated positions that demand the highest level of security by virtue of their position of power, a certain level of security can be provided to anyone depending on the level of threat they are facing. This is decided by the Union Home Ministry and a committee at the state level.

The major challenge faced by the security personnel is the mobilisation and quick briefing when multiple high-profile persons visit at the same time, within short notice.

However, it helps that there is virtually no difference in the kind of training given to security personnel across various categories of security. Should there be difficulties, security personnel from other districts and units can be called in.

Ahead of the 36-kilometre-long BJP roadshow on May 6, sources note that VVIP security measures have been ramped up, with additional security personnel being called in from other departments and districts.