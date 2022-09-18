Preparations on for BBMP polls as major hurdles cleared

With the Karnataka High Court dismissing petitions challenging the new ward delimitation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), major hurdles have been cleared for the civic elections.

“The high court has made it clear that the delimitation report is in order. With this, most of the hurdles for the elections have been cleared and we hope they will be announced soon,” said Abdul Wajeed, a former councillor and one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court demanding BBMP elections.

However, the HC is yet to hear a petition challenging ward-wise reservation and has posted the matter for September 21. “Even if the court orders against the reservation list, making modifications to the list should not delay the process,” Wajeed opined.

Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath said the government is awaiting clarity on the reservation list and will announce elections based on the court proceedings. “We will abide by court orders and hold elections once the high court gives a green signal to go ahead with the proposed reservations,” Vishwanath said.

Amid speculation that MLAs are against holding BBMP elections given that the state would go for Assembly elections soon, sources said the court’s intervention has left the government with no choice but to hold elections. “Most of the MLAs were worried that those denied tickets in the BBMP election might work against them in the Assembly elections and hence favoured putting off BBMP elections. However, owing to the court’s intervention, they have no choice,” insiders said.

State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju told DH that they are awaiting court orders on the writ petitions. “We are making all required preparations to hold the elections and the electoral rolls are being finalised. As soon as the high court clears the reservation, we will announce the schedule of elections,” Basavaraju said.

The Supreme Court had in mid-May given the state government eight weeks’ time to complete the exercise for delimitation of wards and determination of OBC reservation.