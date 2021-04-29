'Pvt hosps have to procure vaccines from manufacturers'

Private hospitals have to procure Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturers: BBMP chief

Yemen S
Yemen S, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 29 2021, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 02:29 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Private hospitals in Bengaluru that were being supplied Covid-19 vaccines by the BBMP may soon have to source the doses directly from the manufacturers.

The supplies from the BBMP might stop from May 1 or in the near future. This was discussed in the Cabinet meeting, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told DH on Wednesday.

He elaborated: “We will be communicating to the private hospitals that the BBMP will stop the supply of vaccines and the hospitals would have to directly procure it from the manufacturers.

"The vaccines must be administered at the government fixed rates only. This will come into place from May 1 or in the near future once, the guidelines for the same are out.”

Read: Desperate daughter runs around for ICU bed for 63-year-old father, BBMP says all full

The supply of vaccines for private hospitals that have already been booked or paid for in advance will be cleared, he added.

On Tuesday, the chief commissioner held a meeting with experts, zonal and special commissioners on the third phase of vaccination in the city.

In this phase, priority will be given to frontline, healthcare and Covid workers who are above 18 years. Vaccination will be done at all the government centres in the city.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Coronavirus vaccine
BBMP

What's Brewing

World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge

World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge

Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes

Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

 