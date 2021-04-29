Private hospitals have to procure Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturers: BBMP chief

Private hospitals in Bengaluru that were being supplied Covid-19 vaccines by the BBMP may soon have to source the doses directly from the manufacturers.

The supplies from the BBMP might stop from May 1 or in the near future. This was discussed in the Cabinet meeting, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told DH on Wednesday.

He elaborated: “We will be communicating to the private hospitals that the BBMP will stop the supply of vaccines and the hospitals would have to directly procure it from the manufacturers.

"The vaccines must be administered at the government fixed rates only. This will come into place from May 1 or in the near future once, the guidelines for the same are out.”

Read: Desperate daughter runs around for ICU bed for 63-year-old father, BBMP says all full

The supply of vaccines for private hospitals that have already been booked or paid for in advance will be cleared, he added.

On Tuesday, the chief commissioner held a meeting with experts, zonal and special commissioners on the third phase of vaccination in the city.

In this phase, priority will be given to frontline, healthcare and Covid workers who are above 18 years. Vaccination will be done at all the government centres in the city.