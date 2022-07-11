Pro-Hindu outfit to go ahead with Chamarajpet bandh  

Schools, colleges and shops are likely to remain closed in Chamarajpet on Tuesday as a group of pro-Hindu organisations have announced a dawn-to-dusk bandh.

Despite the city police clarifying that they had not permitted them to hold the bandh, the organisation has reiterated their decision to go ahead.

To keep law and order under control, police have deployed four assistant commissioners of police, 12 police inspectors, 30 police sub-inspectors, 60 assistant sub-inspectors, and 350 constables.

At least four Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) battalions have also been deployed in Chamarajpet, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman B Nimbargi.

"If anyone forces shopkeepers or the public to close business and support the bandh, serious action will be taken," the DCP told reporters.

On its part, the Chamarajpet Citizens Forum has been requesting traders and educational institutions to remain shut for a day and extend support to the demand to declare the 2.10-acre Idgah Maidan as BBMP property.

The forum also wants a statement from the state government, which has not commented on the controversy yet.

The BBMP, which had first announced ownership of the Idgah Maidan, had subsequently made a U-turn, saying the property does not belong to them. This infuriated pro-Hindu organisations.