Probe BBMP waste management projects: Karnataka CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa ordered a probe into the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike’s (BBMP) solid waste management (SWM) projects and its expenditure of over Rs 1,000 crore per year on the same.

According to two separate orders issued on September 7, the government has sought a report about Rs 1,067 crore being spent on SWM every year in BBMP limits. The construction of seven scientific SWM units at a cost of Rs 410 crore — most of which are still not operational — is also under scanner.

The BJP government had earlier sought a report into irregularities in the functioning of Indira Canteens and the white-topping project.

Yediyurappa also initiated an investigation into alleged irregularities in the construction of Krishi Hondas (farm ponds) under the Krishi Bhagya scheme, which was taken up by the previous governments.

The ponds were constructed at a cost of Rs 921.16 crore. The chief minister has sought a report on both the projects within two months.

Sundays with CM

Meanwhile, the chief minister said he will dedicate one Sunday every 15 days to meet citizens of selected areas and spend at least two hours addressing their grievances.

Farm ponds

The investigation into farm ponds comes after several allegations about irregularities in the implementation of Krishi Bhagya scheme, launched by the Siddaramaiah government in 2014-15.

According to official data, a total of 2.15 lakh farm ponds were constructed in 131 taluks from the day of its launch till the end of 2017-18.

“Prima facie these details are inaccurate and there are several complaints that the number (of farm ponds constructed) claimed did not reflect ground realities,” the order said.

Following such complaints, the directors of the agriculture department in all districts have been directed to conduct spot inspections of various incentives provided with the ponds and submit a report to the state government.

The BJP government had initiated investigations into several schemes of the previous governments and had withheld work orders issued by the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.