Probe on projects: DKS meets retired engineers

The meeting indicates the state government’s seriousness to conduct a thorough probe but no formal order has been issued so far. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2023, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 03:22 ist
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar chaired a meeting with retired engineers of various departments on the steps to be taken for conducting a probe into the BBMP projects that were taken up in the past.

Reliable sources told DH that the Bengaluru Development minister met a team of retired engineers earlier this week to seek their help to conduct on-field investigation into the BBMP projects. However, it is learnt, the probe will be ordered in select projects that are riddled with irregularities and the original plan of forming five teams to find faults in all projects will be dropped as it could take years.

Other than the engineering works, Shivakumar has also received complaints regarding the BBMP’s Town Planning department and the Optic Fibre Cable (OFC) division, it’s learnt. The team of retired engineers are likely to be roped in to scrutinise files of different projects. The team may be headed by senior officers.

