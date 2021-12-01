Probing house theft, police stumble on gang of vehicle lifters

Investigating a house theft, JJ Nagar police stumbled on a gang that has been lifting vehicles.

The police team headed by inspector D C Manju arrested Mohammed Arbaz, Syed Hayath, Mohammed Zain, Mubarak Pasha, Varun Kumar and Shahbaz, all residents of Old Guddadahalli and surrounding areas off Mysuru Road, and recovered 18 two-wheelers, besides a gold mangalya chain weighing 28 grams.

Police said that on October 25, Arbaz and Hayath stole a gold mangalya chain worth Rs 80,000 from the second-floor house of one Kumaresh S in Old Guddadahalli.

In his complaint to the police, Kumaresh said his mother and grandmother were on the ground floor after picking up his two children from school around 1.45 pm. His children found two strangers sitting on the bed. His nine-year-old daughter asked them who they were, and they said they were friends of Kumaresh and walked

out.

Sensing something wrong, the girl informed her parents. They found the almirah open and the gold chain stolen.

Based on the clues they picked up, including CCTV footage, police nabbed Arbaz and Hayath. During interrogation, the duo revealed that they belong to a six-member gang that stole two-wheelers.

While Arbaz and Hayath were caught for the first time, the others had been caught twice before. They would break open the locks of motorbikes parked on the roadside during the night, modify them and use them for wheeling. They would later sell the vehicles for a lower price.