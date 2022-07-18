Professor kills self in Bengaluru, cops suspect health issue reason behind her extreme step

A 41-year-old professor killed herself at her house in Jnanajyothinagar, West Bengaluru. The reason behind her extreme step is suspected to be over health issues.

The deceased is identified as Chaitra H K. She was a professor in a private engineering college. Her husband Guruprasad is also a professor in a different institute. According to preliminary investigation, police said that Chaitra killed herself between Sunday 3 pm to 8.20 am on Monday.

Her husband Guruprasad, who was in Haveri district, was trying to reach her since Sunday morning. Assuming her to be busy at work, he tried calling her in the night but the calls went unanswered. Guruprasad called one of his tenants staying in the same building to check on Chaitra. When the tenant went to the house and looked for her, there was no response.

Guruprasad called her again in the early hours on Monday, but as there was no response, he again called the tenant and asked her to check on Chaitra. The tenant this time went along with her husband and couple of other neighbours and broke open the door to find her hanging in the master bedroom on the third floor of the building.

After learning about the incident, Guruprasad called Chaitra's brother Dr Sharath Babu S K and informed about Chaitra's death. The Jnanabarathi police have found a death note which is said to be written by Chaitra. In the death note, she stated that she was taking the extreme step over her health issues.

Based on the complaint filed by Dr Babu, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating further. The family members told police that Chaitra was having health issues for the last two months.

She was married to Guruprasad 23 years ago. The couple has two children who were also away from the house at the time of the incident, police said.