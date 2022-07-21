Property dispute: Man stabs, pushes brother from 4th floor

A 37-year-old man killed his younger brother over a property dispute in West Bengaluru on Tuesday. He stabbed his brother before pushing him from the fourth floor, police said.

Vinay Kumar, a lab technician, was allegedly killed by Sathish Kumar, a sales executive.

Vinay, who got engaged two months ago, is getting married in August.

According to preliminary investigation, police said the incident happened around 1 pm in a room on the terrace on the four floor of a building.

Arasaiah, a retired BMTC driver and father of Vinay & Sathish, owns two buildings. The family lived on two floors of one building and rented a portion and another building. They used to get Rs 1 lakh as rent every month. Vinay, Arasaiah and his wife Jayamma are staying on the ground floor while Sathish stays along with his wife Susheela on the first floor. The family has built a penthouse on the terrace, they are using it as guest room.

The family had taken hand loans from a few friends and relatives for monthly interest and were unable to clear the loans. Sathish suggested selling one of the buildings to clear their debts. But his parents and Vinay opposed it and pledged gold jewellery of Jayamma and Susheela three months ago and cleared a part of the debts.

The issue led to differences between Sathish and other members of the family.

Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (West), said Sathish allegedly stabbed Vinay over the property issue and pushed him from the fourth floor. Vinay was found on the stairs of the first floor with severe injuries. The family rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sathish was on the run after stabbing and pushing Vinay. He was arrested on Wednesday by a team headed by police inspector Prashanth M based on the complaint filed by Jayamma.

She had stopped speaking to Sathish as he wanted to sell the property.

Vinay used to rest in the room on the terrace. On Tuesday, Sathish was consuming alcohol in the same room. Vinay returned home around 12.30 pm, after taking a bath he took a sedative injection to sleep in the room where Sathish was present.

Satish claims he objected to Vinay taking the injection and scolded him. They had an altercation over the issue. Vinay went to sleep after some time. Sathish continued to consume alcohol. He stabbed Vinay in the abdomen and his hands. When Vinay tried to escape, Sathish pushed him from the stairs.