Protest against ban on garlands, bouquets at govt events

The state government's decision to ban bouquets, garlands, fruit baskets and shawls from official functions may have earned widespread praise but it's receiving brickbats, too.

On Thursday, flower growers and sellers held a demonstration, arguing that the decision would make things harder for them.

South India Floriculture Association (SIFA) president T M Aravind said the government had given a "big shock" to farmers and floriculturists who were already in a dire state because of Covid. "They are on the verge of suicide because they aren't able to repay their loans," he added.

Srikanth Bellampalli, director, SIFA, said the decision would hit everyone, from flower growers and sellers (wholesalers and retailers) to bouquet makers.

"Flowers are being dumped on the streets because there is no demand. Marriages and other functions aren't taking place on a large scale. Where should we sell our flowers?” he said. Around 7,500 hectares of land is under flower cultivation in Karnataka, he added.

While the government gives farmers a subsidy to grow flowers, it has done little else to support the sector. For example, it hasn't banned the sale of plastic flowers, the protesters said.